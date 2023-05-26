Acheni pombe! Sandra Dacha lectures upcoming content creators





Actress Sandra Dacha has called on fellow artistes to exercise restraint when it comes to alcohol consumption.

Sandra made the remarks when she alongside other creatives held a candle lighting vigil for the late comedian Ochonjo at the Kenya National Theatre on Thursday.

In her speech, Sandra implored artistes to reconsider their relationship with alcohol, urging them to exercise control and moderation.

Recognizing the allure of parties and social gatherings, she emphasized the importance of listening to medical advice regarding alcohol consumption.

Also read: Mr Seed appreciates wife Nimo for taking care of him when he was bedridden

“Parties are enjoyable, but please maintain control. If a doctor advises you to stay away from alcohol, do so. Similarly, if they recommend a diet without meat, opt for vegetables,” she said.

Sandra underscored the need to prioritize one’s well-being and health, highlighting that completely abstaining from alcohol, as advised by a healthcare professional, can lead to significant improvements.

She also spoke about the importance of drinking responsibly and for leisure rather than consuming alcohol solely to get intoxicated.

Fellow actress Jackie Nyaminde, who is better known by the stage name Wilbroda, stressed the significance of unity and support within the creative industry.

Also read: ‘My family turned upside down’ – Edday Nderitu on Samidoh, Karen Nyamu affair

She encouraged artistes to stand together and extend support to one another whenever the need arises.

“When you stand with people, they will stand with you,” Wilbroda said.

“Always ensure that you are part of an artist group. Whether you are creating content on TikTok, Instagram, or any other platform, stand united with your peers and offer your support with enthusiasm, regardless of the magnitude of your contribution.”

Other creatives who attended the event include, Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o who encouraged the artistes not to give up on their talents.