Activist asks court to stop Ruto’s Principal Secretary appointments

President William Ruto during the swearing in of judges at State House Nairobi on September 14, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

President William Ruto during the swearing in of judges at State House Nairobi on September 14, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO





An activist has moved to court to challenge the recent appointment of 51 Principal Secretaries (PS’s) by President William Ruto.

In his court parts, Fredrick Bikeri claims President Ruto’s appointments lacked inclusivity.

He’s also asked the court to stop the submission of the proposed names for vetting and approval by the National Assembly.

The said list of persons appointed to the rank of Principal Secretaries does not reflect nor ensure gender balance, regional balance, tribal balance, or inclusivity of the marginalized, contrary to the tenets of good governance as demanded by Articles 10,54.55,56 and 57 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010,” the activist’s lawyer Danstan Omari states in the case filed under a certificate of urgency at the Milimani High Court.

Mr Omari adds that President Ruto on November 2, 2022 nominated 51 persons for appointment as PSs in exercise of powers conferred to him under Article 155 of the Constitution.

“That pending the hearing and determination of this petition a conservatory order be issued restraining and or barring the National Assembly from processing, vetting or in any way proceeding, processing for nomination of the 1-52 interested parties herein a PSs as communicated vide a press release dated November 2, 2022 by one Felix K Koskei,” urges Bikeri.

In the suit, Mr Omari adds that the actions of President Ruto in nominating persons who are ‘seemingly close to him in exclusion of those perceived to be in opposition does not reflect his essence as a symbol of national unity’.

President Ruto has also been accused of failing to nominate a Cabinet Secretary and PS from Nyamira County.

Also read: Museveni: Why I prefer dark-skinned women

Victor Wanyama, Serah Teshna take 1-year-old son to watch English Premier League match