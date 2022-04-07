Activists to hold walk in CBD for Ebbie Noelle Samuels





Activists will today hold a walk from Jevanjee Gardens to the office of the President to seek justice for Ebbie Noelle Samuels, a former student at Gatanga CCM who died in 2019 while in school.

Three autopsies conducted by the government pathologist, the school’s pathologist, and an independent one hired by the family after her death all proved that Ebbie, 15, died from a head injury inflicted by a blunt object.

In a poster seen by Nairobi News, the activists called out members of the public to dress in pink and join them in the walk aimed at getting justice for the family.

“Please wear pink and come with a poster. It is our children’s right to be protected,” part of the message read.

Ms Martha Wanjiru, mother of the deceased, told the media that on that day she received a call from the Murang’a County-based school principal informing her that her daughter was unwell and she should rush to Naidu Hospital in Thika.

The principal further directed her to go to the hospital alone.

“On arriving at the hospital at about 9:35 am, I found my daughter’s lifeless body with a swollen tummy. She also had foam in her nostrils. On inquiring about what had happened, the principal told me that my daughter had gone to sleep the previous night, but failed to wake up in the morning,” Ms Wanjiru told the media then.

The hospital note further indicated that they received a dead body.