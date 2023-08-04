Actor Abel Mutua attributes success to his wife’s support





Renowned actor and filmmaker Abel Mutua has recently shared the secret behind his success, and it is none other than his wife, Judy Nyawira.

In an interview with Lynn Ngugi, Abel expressed heartfelt gratitude for his wife’s unwavering support and guidance throughout their journey together.

Abel Mutua credited his wife, Judy, as the driving force behind his achievements, emphasizing that she has been instrumental in molding him into the man he is today.

He fondly recalled their journey together, which began in 2008 when they first met, and remarked that Judy has consistently been the fuel that propels him to greatness.

“Judy is the fuel that propels me to greatness. And it’s not something she has started now; she has been that person since 2008 when we met. Every situation we have been in has been a reason for me to grind even harder. Thanks to her. I keep on telling her that if it was not for her, I would have amounted to nothing,” Mutua said.

The actor further acknowledged that Judy’s constant presence and support have kept him on track, reminding him that life is not meant to be easy.

He praised her for always being there, cheering him on, and challenging him to strive for more. Without her, Abel admitted that he would have felt lost and aimless.

“I would be useless without my wife, I would be very useless. Just thinking about it gives me the chills. She has made sure that I’m always on course, anytime I feel like it… she is there to remind me that it’s not meant to be easy. She is always like, ‘Are you broke? I will hold you down’,” Mutua said.

Abel Mutua’s admiration for his wife knows no bounds, and he declared that he would be willing to sacrifice for her because of her profound positive influence on his life.

He acknowledged that without her unwavering belief in him and her continuous encouragement, he might have given up on life and succumbed to challenges.

“I will die for this woman any day because I know where I would have been without her. Without her, I would have no sense of direction at all.

I was grounded because I had someone in the house cheering me on, regardless of what I was doing.

As long as she saw the potential, she was there to cheer me up and assure me that whatever happens, we are in it 100%,” Mutua passionately expressed his love and gratitude.

Judy and Abel Mutua have been married for over seven years.

