Actor Baha and girlfriend Georgina celebrate their daughter’s first birthday





Former Machachari actor Tyler Mbaya aka Baha and his girlfriend Georgina Njenga, have penned a sweet message to their daughter as she turns one year old.

Sharing photos of their daughter on social media, Georgina reminisced of how her life has changed for the better since her daughter came into her life while Baha showered her daughter with praises and sweet words of endearments.

“Happy birthday my baby ❤️ I’ve been trying to find the right words for a minute right now 🥺 with your life is so different that I can’t really imagine how I lived you. I love you. To my boyfriend: Thank you for holding me down when holding myself was a problem ❤️ I love you and happy birthday,” Georgina wrote.

“Wagwan #tylergang🇰🇪Mandem ain’t a fan of long caps but Leo I just can’t help it🤩 So Damn Grateful🥹 to celebrate my Jordan Year with My Twin as she clocks her Big 1😍🥳 It’s so exciting yet surprising how we’re here already🤯 Feel like there’s been a timeline breach😅 Though it just dawned on me that time will fly like a thief in the night and next thing I know we’ll be having talks about Boys 😏 How I wish you’d stay this Tiny forever🤗😭 but If only wishes were horses 😩 Before I get all sentimental I just wanna say I Love You🫶🏾 my lil Shawty @astra__kamau 🌸 Today will Always be a constant reminder of the Best Blessing in my Life❤️ Happy Birthday to us,” Baha wrote.

The two love birds are rumoured to have started dating in 2020 and moved in together the first day they started dating.

Georgina later revealed that the day her mother found out she was living with her boyfriend, she advised her to ensure Baha did not have multiple partners.

The couple announced that they were expecting their first child in March 2022.

