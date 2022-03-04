Actor Jaymo Ule Msee welcome baby boy





Celebrated actor Wilson Muirani, popularly known as Jaymo Ule Msee has become a dad for the second time.

Jaymo and his wife Catherine Wakio, who also is also an actress, and best known by the stage name Fortune, welcomed their second child a few days ago.

“Welcome home Prince MM,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture showing the new born’s hand.

The bundle of joy comes a few months after the couple held a customary wedding in Nairobi.

Jaymo is considered the father of online shows in Kenya.

He boasts a huge following on social media and started off uploading brief acts showcasing the challenges youthful Kenyans face on the dating field.

He then managed to source for several corporate partners whom he’d push to market their brands on his socials through shot informative and funny skits.

Interestingly, his wife Catherine and daughter Pendo mostly appear in his skits.