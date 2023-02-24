Actor Lenana Kariba and his wife Hellen expecting their first baby





Kenyan actor Lenana Kariba and his wife Hellen are expecting their first child together. Lenana announced the good news through his social media pages. The couple is expecting a baby boy.

In the post, the actor who starred in Showmax’s popular series Selina expressed his excitement at the prospect of becoming a father, saying he and his wife are thrilled to be growing their family in 2023.

Lenana also expressed his love and admiration for his wife, who he described as his queen, and their forthcoming son as their little mini-me, who will be the center of their world.

Lenana and Hellen tied the knot last August after he proposed in January 2021. The wedding was a low-key wedding and only cost $200, (Sh25,300) to buy the bride’s gown.

The ceremony was limited to a small number of guests and witnesses. The actor, who currently lives with his wife in the UK, revealed that they met through a mutual friend, after which their relationship progressed quickly.

Despite receiving numerous messages from women in his Instagram DMs, Lenana remained committed to his wife and expressed his love and devotion to Hellen.

Speaking about their future plans in a past interview, the couple said they were waiting for the right time to start their family.

Apparently, the couple greed to raise their children in the UK while incorporating African culture into their upbringing.

“We have talked about having a family. And this is another reason why were really trying to move along this process… I really wouldn’t want to do it while we weren’t together… We’re gonna do it and start at some point… We have talked about it. Probably, once I settle down in the UK,” Lenana said in a past interview with Glow up with Makena.

