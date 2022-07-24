Actor Madiba makes ‘quit’ claim





Award-winning actor Blessing Lungaho aka Madiba, has opened up on the struggles he’s experienced in the acting industry, adding these almost made him throw in the towel.

In a lengthy post on his socials, the triumphant actor also encouraged all upcoming thespians who have been sending him messages about how to navigate in the industry.

The father of two went on to say the industry has not been as smooth as it may seem as failing is part of the journey to success.

“Dear upcoming Kenyan actor in my DM. I am you!!! I have failed more than I’d like to admit. I have wanted to quit more times than you! I have struggled with most situations you are struggling with, please don’t give up,” read his message in part.

He added, “Sending love and light your way, see you on set soon. Blessed to be a blessing.”

In a past interview, the actor opened up on a time he battled depression.

He said that even when he was first featured on TV, his mum discouraged him, saying that was not a job.

At the time, Madiba had quit his accounting job to follow his passion for acting.

“I feel like art is a curse and you can’t run away from it if you have the call. It will find you in whatever age you are,” he said.

Madiba comes from a family that treasures studies, with his mother being a professor.

“Everyone in my family excelled in school. We have 27 degrees. My mum knows life is to go to school, work hard and get a job,” he said at the time.

Madiba became a household name following his exploits on the Zora Telenovela, and slowly his acting career picked up and currently enjoys recognition as one of Kenya’a most sought after actors in the industry.

His latest work of art is a drama TV show dubbed Igiza.