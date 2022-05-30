Actor Madiba opens up on losing dad at ‘critical’ time





Media personality Blessing Lungaho alias Madiba has opened up on losing his dad, recalling he passed on at a time he had landed a big acting role.

The soon-to-be father says the experience was a bitter-sweet one for him that left him heartbroken.

In an interview with a local radio station, the popular actor said he would have wanted his father to see him finally achieve his dreams but his death was untimely.

“I remember that time, I had just been told my dad has passed on and then later received a call that I had been cast on this huge show,” he emotionally recalled.

“It was a bitter-sweet moment for me because it is every child’s dream for their parents to see the things they achieved and my dad died when I was about to go shoot,”

The actor further stated he wishes his dad was around to see him act as Madiba or as Major.

“I wish my dad was around to see me acting as Madiba or as Major,” he said.

Madiba further reveals his mother massively contributed to his acting success as she unknowingly pushed him into acting.

“I know she will not agree to this, but she is the reason I started acting. Growing up, whenever I made a mistake, she never used to beat me, but she would make me read Shakespeare and act it out for her,”

He continued saying, “Like, ‘here, give me ten chapters from this. I was five and with time I fell in love with that,” he said.

Madiba and his partner Jackie Matubia are expecting their first child together but he’s clarified that will be his second-born.

“Children are a blessing in more ways than one, I also have a daughter. Fatherhood is something I can’t explain. It’s an amazing feeling,” said Madiba.

Actress Jackie Matubia also has a daughter from her previous marriage.