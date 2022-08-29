Actors Matubia, Lungaho address break up claims





Actor Blessing Lungaho and actress Jackie Matubia of the Zora series fame have addressed rumors suggesting a breakdown in their relationship.

The rumors which recently made rounds on social media indicate the couple had parted ways and that she had embarked on a spree of deleting his photos on Instagram.

“One by one if you check you will only find a few pictures of Blessing staying in hotels as we speak I’m their jirani (neighbor). Yao si kiki, wamedrift(theirs is not clout chasing, they have drifted apart) ways that’s why they are doing low-key watu wasijue (so that people don’t find out),” a source explained.

The last picture of Blessing posted on Jackie’s page dates back to August 13, 2022.

Well, speaking to Nairobi News on Monday, August 29, 2022, Matubia claimed she knew of the rumours going around and expected to receive many phone calls on the same.

Asked if all was well in paradise, she said that the relationship was great and they were happy.

“Rumors will always be rumors. We are doing very fine,” said Jackie.

In a separate conversation with Lungaho, he dismissed the rumors and even said he was seated next to Jackie as he spoke on the phone to Nairobi News.

“I’m just from the gym. I’m even seated here next to her and I just want to go take a shower,” said Lungaho.

He shrugged off any more inquiries into their relationship, saying he wasn’t in a position to talk about deep things with a stranger.

The couple welcomed their first child, a girl, in mid-2022 and only introduced it as ‘Baby D’.

Speaking about her experience of her second journey in motherhood. Matubia said that she was having an amazing experience and wasn’t yet ready to reveal the baby’s face because she was too young.

She also revealed that she had a major project in the pipeline and was preparing for a media blitz to announce and talk about it.

She wouldn’t expound more on what the project was about but she expects to do this as soon as her maternity leave ends in September 2022.

In April 2022, Blessing proposed marriage to Jackie during his birthday party.

“He proposed and I said Yes! I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life laughing and loving you always!”Jackie said as she broke the news on social media.

