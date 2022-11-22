Actress Jackie Matubia over the moon after buying her parents a new house





Actress Jackie Matubia has left her fans in awe after she shared the good news of buying her parents a new home.

Sharing the news via her YouTube channel, the renowned actress revealed that she had been working towards the endeavor to get her parents a new home for two years, and is now ecstatic that she has finally accomplished her goal.

“So finally after two years, I took the leap of faith and I finally got my parents a new home. I am so broke, but I thank God for holding my hand, and my husband for encouraging me,” Matubia said.

The mother of two disclosed that in as much as she started acting on her goal a few years back, she had been planning for it for the longest time but felt the need to keep it under wraps.

“This is something I have been working on from way before I even started my YouTube channel, been going back and forth with my director and husband and I was contemplating whether to share it or not,” she said.

The actress opened up about how she had to take a leap of faith and push through with the project even though it meant leaving her without a coin.

“I fear taking a leap of faith, but for this project, I had to take that leap of faith and I told myself that even though I was left with nothing I had to go through with it. The past three years have been quite tough, especially in 2020,” Matubia confessed.

She went on to sing praises of her husband, actor Blessing Lung’aho for being supportive of her and having her back throughout the project.

“I thank God for my partner because he knew my vision and he kept holding me down mentally. He really held me down,” she said.

Matubia also opened up about how being a figure in the limelight puts a lot of pressure on family as they tend to be on the receiving end of online criticism which is something that propelled her to want to change the livelihood of her loved ones.

“Looking at how my parents and siblings were living it was breaking my heart. I kept praying for God to help me accomplish my goal. When elections kicked in, I decided that it was high time that I finished this project no matter the outcome,” Matubia added.

