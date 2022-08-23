Actress Njambi: Why my second marriage didn’t work





Actress Njeri Gachomba has opened up on the challenges of living in an abusive marriage, suggesting it is the reason he parted ways with his baby daddy.

The actress, who starred in the popular Real Househelps of Kawangware drama series, suggested in a recent YouTube interview her previous romantic relationship was characterized by verbal and physical spats.

The mother of two, who is popularly known as Njambi in entertainment circles, recalled how rosy her marriage started out with her husband being loving and supportive, only for him to change some months down the line.

“It does not start with fights,” she recalled.

“It’s all roses in the beginning. He was the love of my life and he was doing pretty well with Tamara, which is very rare to find. He also brought me a kid I loved so much and we were a very happy family. A third born came from the marriage, and I would tell myself that I didn’t want to be a single mother of two kids.”

“He was a control freak. Whenever I would tell him that I am at a friend’s place he would ask to speak to my friend.”

The actress also claims Njambi she lost a job opportunity because her man was uncomfortable with it.

“I had gotten a good job opportunity at a law firm in town that was paying well, but I lost it because he told me that he cannot marry a woman who works in an office because they are prostitutes.”

“Even going for a shoot was a problem because according to him I was going to see other men. Many men have been blocked on my phone, and having a male friend was a problem. He would look through my phone hoping to catch me cheating but there was nothing, and it was for that reason that he would beat me up.”

This forced her to keep all her career plans to herself.