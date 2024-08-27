Actress Nyokabi Macharia defends sex scenes in Kenyan films





Acclaimed actress actress Nyokabi Macharia has defended the steamy and sex scenes that appear to be getting more node in the scripts of modern Kenyan film productions.

According to Ms Macharia, times are changing and it’s time for Kenyan film audiences to move away from their rigid perception of what Kenyan films should be.

“We are getting there. Have you watched Single Kiasi? People should start getting comfortable (with such scenes) in Kenyan movies. Aren’t you guys kissing in your houses? You are not making love in your houses. Why do you draw the line when black actors are? That is a white mentality. Who said it’s not sexy when Africans make out? Why do we become judgmental when we show you on screens what you do in your bedrooms? Kenyans need to get comfortable with expressing love. It’s not about culture in that, it’s just an expression of love,” says Ms Nyokabi.

Ms Nyokabi feels that Kenyans judge their locally produced films more harshly.

“I think they (Kenyans) judge Kenyan shows more harshly than foreign ones. There is also a hatred we have for our artists that needs to end. Interestingly, Kenyans will see a bad movie with white actors but they won’t react the same way to a Kenyan one,” she adds.

For the actress, the creeping in of more steamy scenes in local films signifies the growth of the industry.

“Since independence, we have had to build our industry from scratch with some of our film stakeholders doing it without formal training or going to school. From the days of Vitimbi to where we are now, look at how we have grown. How about we say, we have come a long way and embrace our stories because they are interesting.” She pauses.

Although Ms Nyokabi may have some reservations about the roles she is cast in, she has no problem playing steamy scenes.

“I wouldn’t say that I have limitations to such roles, but I have to see why that has been put in the script. For example, if it’s a sex scene, I’d like to see what the purpose is. Is it driving the story or are we just pleasing people with our bodies? If it adds value to the story I will do it.” She affirms.

According to Kenya Film Classification Board’s 2012 classification guidelines, sex scenes may or may not be allowed depending on the rating of the film

For GE (General Exhibition) films, sex or nudity is not allowed. For PG (Parental Guidance) films, sexual activity may be implied but should be infrequent. Only mild sexual references such as kissing, hugging, and innuendo are allowed. For films rated 16, non-explicit depictions of sexual activity may be allowed, but should not be detailed or prolonged. For films rated 18, sexual activity may be portrayed if justified by context and without strong details.