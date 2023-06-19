Actress Sandra Dacha revisits her dad’s mysterious death





Father’s Day is an important occasion that celebrates and honors fathers and father figures in our lives. It is a time when people show appreciation and gratitude for the love, care, guidance and sacrifices fathers make for their children. During this day celebrated annually on the third Sunday of June, family bonds are strengthened as the father’s influential role in their children’s lives is especially highlighted.

On the flip side, Father’s Day can also be emotionally challenging for children who lost their fathers or simply had no father figure in their lives. This day is a reminder of their absence and can evoke a range of emotions such as sadness, grief, and longing. The experience can vary greatly from person to person, as everyone copes with loss differently.

One such person who particularly endures a difficult Father’s Day is actress Sandra Dacha, famously known for her role in Aunty Boss comedy show. In a heart wrenching statement, Sanda Dacha revisited her father’s mysterious death after drinking a bottle of soda in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

“Happy Father’s Day to Mr Ernest Dacha in heaven! These pictures were taken in the year 1990 when KICC (Kenyatta International Convention Center) was KICC, when Railways Club was Railways Club and when Tom Mboya was Tom Mboya😁🤣😹

Do you guys know how my daddy died? Up to now I have never believed anything those people said. He went to a hotel along Haile Sellassie- I can’t remember which one- asked for a soda, drunk (it) then died😭😭 eiiii Baba yangu😭😭wuonwa nithoo malit kamano nang’o yawa😭😭 Actually, my dad left me in our house in Mukuru Kayaba that evening going to work. I just learnt a year ago that he was a watchman🥰

The next thing our firstborn, Fiona Dacha comes with the news in the morning that “daddy amepatikana kwa hoteli kama amekufa” eiiiii mayie baba na😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭daddy to kara ang’o mane idhii omo eh hotend haile sellasie😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭donge ne iwuok eh ot ka asetedo ni😭😭😭😭😭kara ne okidwa tho buta baba na😭😭😭nyaka sani podi iwang’o iya😭😭😭😭😭 (Daddy what did you go to do at a hotel on Haile Sellasie. You left the house when I had already cooked for you. You didn’t want to die next to me. I’m still mad at you)

I am my dad’s lookalike. The long chin plus knocked knees🤣😝plus urefu😆 Mwili ndio sijui nilipewa ya nani (plus the height. I don’t know who gave me my body size).😝 I miss him like crazy. Continue resting in peace Daddy🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️,” mourned Sandra Dacha.

