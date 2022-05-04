Actress Selina welcomes baby girl





Actress Celestine Gachuhi, best known by the stage name Selina and her husband have announced the birth of their daughter.

Making the announcement on her Instagram page, Celestine said, “Even miracles take a little while 😍” Remember this👆?? Our miracle baby girl came 😍❤️, it’s been a week now and our lives have since changed completely.”

On his part, Kimemia thanked his fiancé for being strong and a fighter saying when he looks at the child he falls in love all over again.

“I’ve finally met a girl who has the most beautiful voice in the world! I can never forget that feeling when I heard you cry, it was the most unique sound, so beautiful ❤️. Love now feels different! Daddy & mommy love you so much! You’re a gift from above.”

Nearly a week ago, Celestine celebrated her baby shower whose theme was pink and gold.

The surprise baby shower was at a rooftop and was planned by her friends.

“My Saturday was just amazingly beautiful. Thank you to all that made this day and to all your well wishes my people, I am grateful. Tag anyone you know #babyshower,” she posted.

During valentine’s day, Celestine announced to her fans she was expectant.

Kimemia popped the question last year with Celestine accepting to do life with him.

“She said yes! So excited for this next chapter. @celestinegachuhi,” he posted.