Actress Wanjiku Mburu,39, welcomes first child





Actress Wanjiku Mburu has welcomed her first child at the age of 39.

Mburu, who played the Mama Baha role on the Machachari show on Citizen TV announced the exciting news to her fans on her socials complete with a photo of herself holding her son.

The image was accompanied by the caption Burning Spear.

The bundle of joy comes a year after she revealed in an interview how she struggled to have a child.

“I was surprised to learn I was pregnant. The thought was no longer with me,” she said.

Ms Mburu shared the good news days after she celebrated her 39th birthday, revealing she considers her husband David Kinyast an answered prayer.

The TV actress revealed in 2018 she made a prayer to God for a husband and on February 2, 2021, God answered her prayer.

I am born again, in 2018, I purposed to go away and pray about my life because spirituality is very important,” she said, adding at the end of her fasting and prayers, God told her he would give her children.

“A boy and a girl. I was like, okay, let me wait, two years later, I had not even found someone.”

When she got pregnant, she was still in doubt until her baby bump started showing.

“To tell you the truth, I was not convinced. It was a good surprise, I told God sorry for doubting. I have been looking and I love children, I was dealing with children all along but not my own. I started acting with my young Milly at the age of 6 months. I have also been brought up in a family set up and children is something I wanted to have, but I said, in case I don’t have, it is still okay,” she said.

The couple met over a year ago at the Ngong Hills, which is popular for hiking adventures