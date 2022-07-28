Actress Winnie Rubi ready for baby number two





Actress Winnie Rubi best known for her role in TV show series The real househelps of Kawangware will soon be a mom of two.

She shared the news with her fans on Facebook, alongside photos of herself embracing her baby bump, dressed in a long shimmery dress.

The revelation of her pregnancy left many of her fans shocked as the actress managed to keep it under wraps for quite some time.

The comment section was, however, flooded with congratulatory messages from her fans with many wishing her the best as she looks forward to receiving her bundle of joy.

Awiti is one of the many female Kenyan celebrities who have been body shamed and fallen victim of cyberbullying.

The talented TV personality once shared a photo posing in a red dress, sparking some negative comments from netizens. One of the trolls, identified as Favored Sharon on social media commented: ‘You do not look good’, prompting the actress to hit back.

“I know I look better than you,” she wrote

The actress ultimately decided to address all the cyberbullies and trolls in a single post, stating that she won’t be a victim of cyberbullying.