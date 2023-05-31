Adelle Onyango co-host Season 2 of Pan-African health show ‘Back To Doc’





Media personality Adelle Onyango has been chosen as a co-host of the upcoming second season of the pan-African show ‘Back To Doc.’

The show, dedicated to empowering Africans and providing them agency over health-related matters, aims to tackle pressing issues affecting the continent.

Adelle will join forces with Nollywood star Ikechukwu Ogbonna in this new venture, currently being filmed in Dakar, Senegal under the production of Niyel.

Niyel, an advocacy and public affairs firm committed to driving positive change in policies, behaviours and practices, is spearheading the production of ‘Back To Doc.’

The show, set to be released later this year, will be screened across Africa, ensuring its reach to diverse audiences.

Reacting to the news, Adelle shared her gratitude for being able to represent Kenya on such a significant platform while contributing to the advancement of the entire African continent.

She emphasized the importance of Africans having access to information that is tailored to their needs, stressing the need for proactive innovation and the sharing of relevant knowledge within the community.

Adelle also expressed her enthusiasm in working alongside Ikechukwu, describing the experience as vibrant and highlighting their shared commitment to the show’s mission.

“It is such an honour to be able to not just represent Kenya on such a huge platform, but to also do my part in the advancement of our continent and ensuring Africans get access to information that is for us, by us,” she said.

The forthcoming season of ‘Back To Doc’ promises to delve into a wide range of health topics, providing valuable insights and fostering a sense of agency and community empowerment.

By amplifying health-related issues, the show aims to drive positive change and contribute to the betterment of African society.

Adelle’s involvement in ‘Back To Doc’ not only highlights her talent and credibility as a media personality but also showcases her dedication to making a meaningful difference in society.

Through her role as co-host, she will play an instrumental part in raising awareness, initiating crucial conversations and amplifying health-related information, ultimately contributing to the advancement and empowerment of the African continent.

