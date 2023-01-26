Advisory notice: US issues security alert in Tanzania





The US government has asked its citizens in Tanzania to practice personal security measures over an alleged looming terrorist attack in its capital, Dar es Salaam, coming barely four months after another advisory.

In an advisory notice shared by the US Embassy in Tanzania, the US said that terrorist groups are planning to carry out an attack targeting places of high traffic areas frequented by Westerners in Dar es Salaam, and elsewhere in Tanzania.

“Terrorist groups could attack with little or no warning, targeting hotels, embassies, restaurants, malls and markets, police stations, places of worship, and other places frequented by westerners,” the US said.

The US said that the locations dominated by US citizens and other Westerners in Dar es Salaam and elsewhere in Tanzania continue to be attractive targets to terrorists.

Following an alert, the US citizens have been asked to be watchful in their surroundings, to stay alert in locations frequented by tourists/westerners, to keep a low profile, and to visit our website for Travel to High-Risk Areas.

Also, US citizens who travel abroad have always been asked to have emergency contingency plans.

In October last year, the US government issued a similar alert due to crime, terrorism, and targeting of LGBTQIA persons, saying that some areas had increased risk.

It claimed that violent crimes, such as assault, sexual assault, robberies, mugging, and carjacking, were common, adding that local police may lack the resources to respond effectively to serious crime.

“Terrorist groups could attack in Tanzania with little or no warning, targeting embassies, police stations, mosques, and other places frequented by Westerners. Please see the additional information below regarding the increased threat of terrorism in Mtwara Region,” the US said in its last advisory notice.

This comes as East Africa Community (EAC) member states continue to call for unity and close working relationship as a mechanism for curbing cases of cross-border terrorism.

