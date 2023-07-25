AFC Leopards appoints old boys Tom Juma and Fred Ambani as new coaches





Former Kenyan champions AFC Leopards have appointed former players Tom Juma and Fred Ambani as the new head and assistant coaches respectively.

In a statement, the club said it gave Juma the top job because of his past contribution to the club both as a player and an assistant coach.

“The management is confident that this coaching duo will lead the team to greater heights in the upcoming season,” the club said.

Also read: Exclusive – AFC Leopards sweating over coach Aussems’ Sh20m debt, transfer ban

Juma replaces Belgian Patrick Aussems, whom he deputised in the just concluded season of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League. Ingwe finished seventh with 51 points.

Juma also deputised Rwandan coach Casa Mbungo before Aussems’ arrival at the club.

On the other hand, Ambani, a decorated former striker with the club, has previously coached Wazito FC.

Also read: Gor Mahia locked out of Caf Champions League draw

Aussems, who courted controversy throughout his tenure at Ingwe’s den, announced on July 10 that he would not renew his contract with the club.

“For personal and private reasons, I will not be able to renew contract with AFC Leopards! Thanks to my players, my staff, the incredible fans for the last two years, I wish Ingwe all the best! Asante sana,” Aussems tweeted.

Leopards have already set up their pre-season training camp ahead of the new season which kicks off on August 26.

Also read: Anger, frustration as Gor Mahia misses out on Caf Champions League