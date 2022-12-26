AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems relaxes in Diani over the festive season
AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems has chosen to unwind in Diani for his Christmas holidays.
The Belgian shared a photo of himself and his better half dining on the Kenyan coast on his socials.
From Diani Beach , Kenya , 32°☀️ 🏝 … We wish you and your families a wonderful Christmas🎄🎅 !!! Joyeux Noël à toutes et à tous 🎄🎅 !!! pic.twitter.com/UxOJZXe7QC
— Patrick Aussems (@PatrickAussems) December 24, 2022
Specifically, Aussems has had to deal with financial challenges at Leopards which prompted a ban on signing players imposed on the club by the world governing body Fifa.
Having started his coaching career in 1992, Auseems has coached football teams in over five countries; Congo, Tanzania, Cameroon, Benin, Sudan and now Kenya.
The highlight of his coaching career should be when he guided Tanzania’s Simba to the quarter-finals of the African Champions League.
Also read: Is businessman Jimal Roho Safi playing catch up to ex-girlfriend Amber Ray?
Mukuru Kayaba duo battling robbery with violence charges
WATCH: Diamond Platnumz mum Mama Dangote showcases moves in new song