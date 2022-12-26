AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems relaxes in Diani over the festive season





AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems has chosen to unwind in Diani for his Christmas holidays.

The Belgian shared a photo of himself and his better half dining on the Kenyan coast on his socials.

From Diani Beach , Kenya , 32°☀️ 🏝 … We wish you and your families a wonderful Christmas🎄🎅 !!! Joyeux Noël à toutes et à tous 🎄🎅 !!! pic.twitter.com/UxOJZXe7QC — Patrick Aussems (@PatrickAussems) December 24, 2022

Diani is renowned as one of Africa’s best tourist destinations, complete with dazzling sand, blue water, and white, shiny beaches. Aussems has a reputation as one of the best football coaches in Africa. He’s however struggled to get things going at Leopards with the team struggling to compete against the likes of Gor Mahia and Tusker in the Kenyan Premier League.

Specifically, Aussems has had to deal with financial challenges at Leopards which prompted a ban on signing players imposed on the club by the world governing body Fifa.

Having started his coaching career in 1992, Auseems has coached football teams in over five countries; Congo, Tanzania, Cameroon, Benin, Sudan and now Kenya.

The highlight of his coaching career should be when he guided Tanzania’s Simba to the quarter-finals of the African Champions League.

Also read: Is businessman Jimal Roho Safi playing catch up to ex-girlfriend Amber Ray?

Mukuru Kayaba duo battling robbery with violence charges

WATCH: Diamond Platnumz mum Mama Dangote showcases moves in new song