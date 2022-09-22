AFC Leopards mourn fan who died by suicide





AFC Leopards has mourned one of its top supporters who recently died by suicide.

In a statement on its socials, the Kenyan Premier League club also paid tribute to Roseline Kweyu Osore aka Rozie, describing her as one of the most reliable supporters who dedicated time and resources to the team.

“She will be remembered for being one of the pioneers of the ‘AFC Leopards 1k initiative’, A move that ensured members fundraise for players’ upkeep and allowances in 2015. May her soul rest in peace,” the club’s statement read in part.

A police report seen by Nairobi News indicates the deceased was found dead at her house in Nairobi’s Eastlands at about 7:30 am.

An amateur video seen by this reporter shows police officers carrying her body from inside her house which has a grey door and into a waiting police vehicle. Her friends and relatives are heard wailing as police process the scene.

The door to her house was locked and police had to break in where they found her body.

A day before her body was discovered, the 48-year-old sent a detailed Whatsapp message to a group of her female friends who also support the popular football club.

She also sent a text message to one of her friends namely Catherine Nyawira.

“The message indicated she was tired of her ailments and especially blood pressure which she said her turned her into a beggar,” the police report adds.

In the message sent on WhatsApp, the deceased thanked all her friends who went out of their way to support her when she needed them most.

She explained her life had become miserable and her numerous visits to the hospital had turned her into a beggar.

“Turning to a beggar is something I never wished for or thought of. I have decided to end this by resting. I know it is a cowardly thing to do but it is the only option I thought of,” she wrote.

Ms Osore also thanked the female friends and asked them to continue with the ‘good heart’.

“We are never ready to say goodbye forever even though we know it is part of life. Today our hearts are extremely heavy. Very heavy,” Leopards statement also reads.

Close friends to the deceased said that she was in and out of hospital on several occasions and it is even evident on her official Facebook account.

On her Facebook account, the mother of one describes herself as being single but loves her daughter so much. On matters of music she says that she is a fan of gospel and rhumba music.

In January 2021, Ms Osore was admitted to hospital after she fell sick and could later be discharged a year later.

She then went ahead and posted an image of her face on Facebook where friends reacted by welcoming her back.