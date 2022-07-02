AFC Leopards reap big as new sponsors Spotika pays players’ salary arrears

AFC Leopards fans sing and dance along Moi Avenue in Nairobi on June 1, 2022 on their way to the Nyayo National Stadium for the Madaraka Day Cup match against Gor Mahia. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

AFC Leopards have already started reaping the benefits of their new sponsorship deal from betting firm Spotika. On Friday the club received Sh2 million for the players’ salaries for the month of June.

In addition to that, the 13-time Kenyan Premier League champions will receive Sh2 million from the betting firm in the next two weeks.

“We would like to appreciate our partners, Spotika, for handing the club Sh2 million today to help offset part of this month’s salaries with the promise of handing a further Sh2 million in two weeks’ time, ” the club said on its official website.

AFC Leopards and the gaming firm on June 23 put pen to paper on a Sh60 million pre-contract which is expected to take effect once the 2022/23 season kicks off, most probably in the last week of August or early September.

During the launch, Spotika Marketing Manager Alfred Otieno, said the company is committed to stabilising the club financially and in supporting talent development at the grassroots.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards’ bitter rivals Gor Mahia are also trying are also expected to finalise a new sponsorship deal from another betting firm, Betafriq, in the coming weeks.

Both Gor and AFC were being sponsored by Betsafe until early last month when the firm pulled out after a mutual agreement with the two clubs, citing harsh economic times.