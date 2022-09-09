African leaders pay their tribute to Queen Elizabeth II despite Black Twitter’s disapproval





African presidents and political leaders have send in their condolences to the family of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Here are the leaders and what they said:

1. Kenya’s President-Elect William Ruto – In his message, President Ruto while condoling the family and the people of United Kingdom said, “The queen’s leadership of the Commonwealth for the past seven decades is admirable.”

2. Kenya’s outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta. President Kenyatta mourned the 96-year-old monarch as a towering global icon of selfless service to humanity. “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a towering icon of selfless service to humanity and a key figurehead of not only the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Nations where Kenya is a distinguished member but the entire world.”

3. Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu- On behalf of Tanzanians, President Suluhu while sending her condolences said, “The Queen will be remembered around the world as a pillar of strength, peace, unity and stability.”

4. Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame – In his message, President Kagame while paying his tribute said, “In this moment of sorrow at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we recall her 70 years of stewardship of the Commonwealth of Nations. The modern Commonwealth is her legacy.”

5. South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa – While reminiscing the moments he shared with the Queen in 2018, President Ramaphosa said, “Her Majesty was an extraordinary & world-renowned public figure who lived a remarkable life. The Queen’s commitment & dedication during her 70 years on the throne remains a noble &virtuous example to the world.”

6. Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichelima – President Hichelima said that Zambia’s thoughts and prayers are with the Royal family and the people of UK adding, “May God comfort and give them peace, as they mourn Her Majesty. May her soul rest in peace.”

7. Nigeria’s President Muhammad Buhari- President Buhari while sending her condolences said, “The story of modern Nigeria will never be complete without a chapter on Queen Elizabeth ll, a towering global personality and an outstanding leader. She dedicated her life to making her nation, the Commonwealth and the entire world a better place.”

8. Cameroon President Paul Biya – President Biya in his tribute said that the Queen’s demise is felt in the Commonwealth nations saying, “She had a unique stature and played an emblematic role throughout history.”

9. Nambia’s President Hage Geingob – President Geingob while paying his tribute recalled the first time he met the Queen and the next meetups they had, President Geingob said, “I paid Her Majesty a courtesy visit, she had the same sense of humor and indefatigable commitment to service.”

10. Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio – President Bio mentioned that the late Queen’s reign was marked by boundless growth, peace and prosperity saying, “Her extraordinary dedication to her Country, the Realms, Commonwealth and World, is an example.”

The late Queen Elizabeth II was the longest serving monarch and died on Thursday in Balmoral at 96 years.

With her death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will lead the country in mourning as the new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms.

