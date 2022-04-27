African musicians who’ve had their YouTube channels suspended





YouTube has a strict policy that guides its users on the videos they upload.

It is these guidelines that have rubbed several artists the wrong way, leading to the temporary suspension of their accounts on the social media video channel.

Here are some of the cases in point.

1. Diamond Platnumz – Real name Naseeb Juma, Diamond is the latest African-based musician to get his YouTube account suspended. The Tanzanian songbird account had about 7 million subscribers and was terminated for violating community guidelines.

A spokesperson of the Waah hitmaker explained the channel was hacked at the weekend and the hacker(s) proceeded to go live and aired content that didn’t go down well. From the channel, Diamond is said to pocket about Sh4 million as monthly proceedings.

2. Tanasha Donna – In 2021, the media personality’s YouTube account was terminated. The Gere hit-maker would claim someone tried hacking her YouTube account prompting its suspension.

3. Akothee – In 2020, musician and influencer come businesswoman Esther Akoth’s channel was suspended due to copyright issues caused by parody accounts that were uploading her work.

Akothee as she is best known in entertainment circles, explained she lost millions of shillings after the suspension. “I work like a dog, someone else pockets when spice stole my content uploaded my songs on different channels with a different name and collected my revenues with projects they didn’t spend a penny on,” she claimed.

4. Otile Brown – The RnB singer had his some of his songs pulled down by YouTube. Although he did not know why the songs were pulled down, the Dundaying hit maker decried the growing number of alleged copyright claims from people he said were just clout chasers.

5. Diana Marua – In early 2021, Diana Marua, a media personality and wife to musician Kelvin Kioko aka Bahati, had her YouTube channel hacked and subsequently removed. Diana lamented that the hackers started by changing the name of her channel before deleting it. “I have lived at peace with everyone and I have always stayed on my lane; I don’t know why anyone would do this to me! You hack my YouTube account; change the name and even worse you delete it,” she said.

6. Mr Seed – The gospel singer’s channel got hacked and his new song dubbed Ogopa Mungu deleted in 2020. “My YouTube Channel has been Hacked. A while back I have been receiving notifications on my YouTube Channel that someone has been trying to log in but with no avail,” he said.