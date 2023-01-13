After Samidoh drama Karen Nyamu now seeks the attention of another Mugithi singer





After a dramatic end of year, it seems Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu is starting the New Year on a new slate, and perhaps a new man too.

Ms Nyamu has sparked fresh speculations about her love life after sharing a poster of Mugithi singer Waithaka wa Jane advertising his upcoming performance in Dubai.

She even mentions the scuffle that she had with wife of her baby daddy Samidoh, also a Mugithi singer, during the latter’s live performance in Dubai.

“Dubai I am excited lazima tumalize ile kitu nilikuwa nataka kufanya pale stage. See you tomorrow our beloved Dubai diaspora,” Nyamu said.

During the incident in a Dubai nightclub, Ms Nyamu was captured in a viral video causing a scene during Samidoh’s concert. Samidoh is married to his wife of 12 years, Edday Nderitu, making Nyamu his infamous mistress.

During the performance, a drunk Nyamu forced her way on the stage to dance alongside Samidoh before he had bouncers attempt to throw her off the stage.

Later, she would seek out Samidoh, who was seated with his wife, appeared to argue with him and forced herself to sit in his lap.

This did not go down well with Edday who confronted the senator before the two were seperated.

Ms Nyamu later said on Instagram that she was done making a fool of herself and she is now a single woman.

This even as a section of Kenyans began demanding for the revocation of Ms Nyamu’s appointment as a nominated Senator, saying she was embarrassing the country and the United Democratic Alliance party – the President’s party – which nominated her.

