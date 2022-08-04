Agano boss David Mwaure ‘names’ Ida Odinga, Rachel Ruto to Cabinet

Agano Party candidate David Mwaure Waihiga during presidential debates at Catholic University of Eastern Africa in Nairobi on July 26, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Agano Party presidential candidate David Mwaure says he will appoint Ida Odinga and Rachel Ruto to his Cabinet if elected president.

In a media interview, Mwaure explained he had settled on the two, among six other nominees, as ‘they were hardworking’.

Ms Odinga is wife to Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Similarly, Ms Ruto is the spouse of Deputy President William Ruto, who also is the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate.

Odinga and Ruto are considered front runners to win the August 9, 2022 polls, while Mwaure is ranked last out of the four candidates on the opinion polls, with a less than 1% rating.

Other nominees on Mwaure list are Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, his Education counterpart George Magoha, Roots party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah, and the former Chief Justice, David Maraga.

“I’ve decided to choose the six because they are hardworking and they have no record of corruption. Since my agenda number one is to fight corruption, they will help me do the same. They have stood for the truth just like me,” said Mwaure.

In May, Raila named season politicians Wycliffe Opranya, Kalonzo Musyoka, Peter Munya, and Ali Hassan Joho as part of his cabinet should he win the presidency.

Ruto has also named Musalia Mudavadi to his cabinet in the event of a win.