Aggie the dance queen and boyfriend reveal their son’s face for the first time

Aggie the dance queen and her boyfriend, choreographer Oscar Mwalo shopping for their newborn baby. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Celebrity couple, Aggie the dance queen and her boyfriend, choreographer Oscar Mwalo, have for the first time shared photos of their newborn son, Nairobi Hawi.

Oscar was the first to share a lovely photo of baby Hawi chilling in a baby crib during his photo shoot which left his followers in awe.

“Meet my son @nairobihawi, does he resemble mom or dad?” he captioned the photo.

Their fans were quick to share their heartwarming messages, gushing out how cute the baby looked in the photo.

The couple welcomed baby Hawi three months ago.

While announcing the baby’s arrival on social media, Aggie recounted her difficult delivery, revealing that she was in labour for 24 hours.

“12:15 am today, 8th March after 24 hours of labor, we welcomed a baby boy,” she wrote.

Sharing his experience in the labour ward, Oscar confessed that witnessing his girlfriend go through such a painful process made him consider a C section on her next delivery.

“I didn’t know this thing would test me like this. C-section it is,” he wrote.

A day prior to her giving birth, Aggie announced that her baby was on the way and hilariously revealed that Oscar was on panic mode.

“Onto your marks!!!! Kamhesh kameanza kubisha. Send us some love. @choreographeroscarmwalo Tutakuwa sawa. wacha kupanick,” read her post

Throughout the pregnancy, Aggie kept updating her fans of her journey on her YouTube channel. She would even tell her fans that pregnancy did not limit her from doing the thing she loves the most, dancing.

The dancer revealed that she would constantly receive messages of concern from her fans about dancing too much, which they thought would be harmful to the unborn baby.