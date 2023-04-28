Agony as Gusii FC players stranded in Mombasa without food

Some of Gusii Football Club players who been left stranded in Mombasa. PHOTO | COURTESY

Some of Gusii Football Club players who been left stranded in Mombasa. PHOTO | COURTESY





The plight of players of National Super League side Gusii Football Club has been made public after the team was reported to be stranded in Mombasa without food.

News of the team’s plight was shared by renowned sports journalist Fred Arocho on Thursday evening via social media.

The team arrived at Mbaraki in Mombasa county last weekend and lost two matches. The team lost the first match against Coastal Heroes 2-1 before going down to Mombasa Elite 1-0.

Also read: Kibandaski love – How sprint sensation Omanyala first met his wife Laventa

“Gusii Football Club players and officials are currently helpless at Mbaraki, Mombasa grounds having no fuel back to Kisii. It’s a pity that the team hasn’t eaten since morning and are staring at harsh reality of spending their nights out in the cold,” he said.

Mr Arocho’s post attracted the attention of Gusii political leaders with Kitutu Chache South MP Anthony Kibagendi sending a contribution of Sh10,000, while South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro sent Sh10,000.

Mr Arocho late gave an update of the situation, more people have made contributions to salvage the stranded players and club officials.

Also read: Body of Kenyan athlete Cynthia Wanjiku who died in Japan detained over Sh1.3m bill

Efforts to reach out to the top officials of the club did not bear any fruit as they did not respond to our calls.

The incident comes just three days after ICT boss Eliud Owalo contributed Sh800,000 to Kenyan Premier League side Gor Mahia FC.

The amount which was handed to club captain Philemon Otieno will be paid to the playing unit as winning bonuses for the last five league matches. Mr Owalo also promised to donate a bus for the club.

Also read: Did London Marathon champion Kelvin Kiptum dump Qiadon sportswear for Nike?