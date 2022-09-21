Aircraft crash lands at the Nairobi National Park

The light aircraft that crash-landed inside the Nairobi National Park. PHOTO | COURTESY

The light aircraft that crash-landed inside the Nairobi National Park. PHOTO | COURTESY





Two people survived after a light aircraft they were flying in crash-landed inside the Nairobi National Park.

Nairobi News has established that a trainee pilot and an instructor had left the Wilson Airport in Lang’ata, Nairobi County and were on a training session when the aircraft came down.

Currently, locals are milling around the scene but the first respondents managed to evacuate the duo.

A witness said that the two were picked up from the scene by another aircraft after they called for help.

Lang’ata Sub County police boss Ms Monica Kimani said the police were keeping an eye on the aircraft.

“The two were not injured but they were asked to seek medical attention. As we now talk, police are keeping an eye on the aircraft until it is removed from the scene of the accident,” she said.

Cases of aircraft crashing have been reported in the country in the recent past.

A month ago, three people including two foreign nationals cheated death after another light aircraft they were travelling in crash landed in Likia North, Nakuru.

Police officers said that nobody was injured during the incident that took place at night.

The National police stated that the plane which was being flown to Mara North crash-landed after taking off.

”Aboard the flights were two passengers of foreign nationality and their pilot,” the NPS said Saturday.

The NPS said that respective agencies have since opened a probe into the cause of the crash.

In yet another incident, an Ethiopian Airlines passenger plane missed its landing and overflew the runway at the Bole International Airport after its two pilots fell asleep.

Flight 343, a Boeing 737-800, was flying from Khartoum, Sudan, to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

According to the aviation publication, the pilots woke up after the autopilot system disconnected, setting off an alarm. They made another approach and landed the plane safely.

Data from flight radar shows that the plane failed to start its descent as it approached the airport. The autopilot system kept the aircraft cruising at 37,000 feet (11,200m).

“[Air traffic control] tried to contact the crew numerous times without success,” The Aviation Herald reported.

