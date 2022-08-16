Airports authority offers assurance of normal services as workers go on strike

In this file picture, passengers wait at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport's (JKIA) Terminal 1-C for international departure. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has assured the public and airport stakeholders that operations at all airports in the country are normal.

The authority said that its employee’s action was based on a court order that was issued by the Employment and Labour Relation Court early this year, which the authority has moved to appeal against.

The assurance comes even as the strike from the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (Kawu) started today. According to a strike notice issued by Kawu secretary general Moss Ndiema, the strike started on Tuesday morning until further notice.

“In view of the above, we therefore wish to alert you of this action and therefore advise you to adjust your travel plans accordingly,” Ndiema said.

In May this year, the High Court suspended the employees’ strike which had been called to protest reduced pay increases by the authority.

Lady Justice Monica Mbaru who issued the orders bared Kawu from going on a planned strike until a suit that had been filed by KAA. KAA had sought orders from the court to stop the strike saying that the planned industrial action is illegal.

It also said the strike would have a devastating effect on the economy and the entire aviation industry.

The union wanted to be awarded a basic salary increment of 13 percent for the duration of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (2016-2019) in addition to annual raise in a deal whose implementation has been delayed partly due to Covid-19 disruptions.