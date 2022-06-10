Aisha Jumwa: I was married off at a throwaway price

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa addresses a Kenya Kwanza campaign rally in Karatina town on May 21, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Malindi Member of Parliament, Aisha Jumwa, has revealed details of her early life and how was married off at a very young age.

Jumwa, who will be contesting the Kilifi gubernatorial seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, made the revelations on Friday in Nairobi during the Kenya Kwanza Women Charter conference.

“I was married off at a throwaway price when my father was unable to educate us. We were 24 daughters from six women married to my father. I am the only one from our family who saw the light,” she narrated.

The vocal legislator, who is known for advocating for women empowerment, urged women across the country to elect William Ruto as president on August 9.

“We assure you that we will campaign for you, we will walk with you in your campaigns and we are assuring you that we will vote for you,” Jumwa said in comments directed at the DP.

Ms Jumwa has in the past spoken about how her marriage collapsed at a time her political career was blossoming.

“My ex-husband said he could not have a wife who is a politician,” she said during a past interview with NTV.

The MP will be contesting the Kilifi against ODM’s Gideon Mung’aro.

She is among a selected group of woman seeking to become governors, the most prominent being Gladys Wang’a (Homa Bay), Cecily Mbarire (Embu), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Purity Wangui Ngirici (Kirinyaga), Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Wavinya Ndeti (Machakos).