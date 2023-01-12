Ajib Gathoni amasses 1 million followers on TikTok 





TikTok star Ajib Gathoni is in a jubilant mood after she recently garnered 1 million followers on TikTok.

In a video the petite dancer shared on her TikTok account, she acknowledged the milestone achieved all while appreciating her fans for seeing her through to this great achievement.

“My little happy dance for all 1M of you. I can’t begin to say how grateful I am,” read her caption.

Besides the vast following that Gathoni enjoys, she also boasts over 25.9 million likes on her platform with some of her videos having more than 2 million views.

In the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards, Gathoni beat nine other nominees to emerge as the winner of the dance category in the second edition of the awards.

The influencer attributed the win to her mother’s constant prayers and the support from her loyal fans which have kept her going.

“I didn’t expect the win, the competition was very stiff but the Ajib family is the most loyal. Many people told me I didn’t deserve the win but here I am. My mum called me and told me that I would clinch this award and although I may not be praying every day that woman does pray for me every day,” Ajib said upon receiving the award.

Ajib now joins other Kenyan TikTok creators such as David Moya, Michael Bundi, Azziad Nasenya, and more who have clocked 1 million followers and above on the platform.

The beautiful dancer is known to create her content alongside her boyfriend Josh Wonder who also dabbles as a content creator. The two have created nothing short of a love bubble on social media that their fans cannot seem to have enough of.

Last year, however, in unfortunate events, Wonder was caught up in a mugging spectacle that saw his girlfriend caution her fans about the state of insecurity in the streets.

The young influencer took to her socials to announce that her boyfriend was robbed by armed robbers

Talking about the traumatic experience that her boyfriend had undergone, Ajib highlighted that Josh was still in shock over what had happened.

“Hey loves please be careful Last night @_joshwonder, his brother and his friend were robbed at gunpoint! They took their phones and just literally anything they felt like in case you tried to reach him and couldn’t succeed, that’s the reason,” the content creator disclosed.

