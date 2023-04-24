Ajib Gathoni says her breakup with Josh Wonder was not for clout





TikToker Ajib Gathoni affirms to her fans that she is not clout chasing in her break up with her ex-lover Josh Wonder. In a response to her fans on TikTok, Ajib shared that she would never clout chase especially if it means tarnishing her name.

The two lovebirds who had served as couple goals in TikTok for over two years broke up last year but news of their split was evident early this year.

With the breakup being nasty, Josh went on to reveal what messed up their relationship accusing Ajib of cheating on him.

“We know its kiki but mmeoverdo,” shared a fan.

“I don’t do clout chasing, kwanza if it means tarnishing my name,” Ajib responded.

Though the plan was to part ways quietly, fans could not help but notice their inconsistencies which were stamped by Josh’s revelation.

In an interview a couple of weeks ago, Josh claimed that Ajib cheated on him with multiple men while the two were dating. He suggested that his love for her pushed him to compromise not once or twice hoping that it would stop but it kept happening to the point he decided to rip off the bandage.

“In a relationship, it is wrong to have an affair, for me, I tried to compromise from November to February but it kept happening, I am a person who can forgive cheating because I know we are human beings and it can happen, so if it happens once we can work together to rectify it, but it didn’t happen once, it kept on happening,” he said.

Further, Josh claimed that days leading to their split, Ajib tried to secretly have him kicked out of their house which he paid for rent.

“Previously during the relationship I’m the one who used to ensure rent was paid and anything else to do with the house. At this time when things were going sour, person X decided to call the owner of the house, telling the owner, to change every piece of information in the tenant agreement from under my name to hers,” he said in the TikTok live session.

He went on to narrate how Ajib tried to have all documents changed so that she’d be the owner of the house and take the lead in everything.

“This meant she wanted to take over the house so that she would have the authority to tell me to leave when it came down to that.”

He went on to add that his ex didn’t know that when leasing the house he didn’t include his girlfriend’s name in the documents.

“She did not know that the house we were in did not have any of her details on them. The owner was very shocked. He told her, ‘I don’t even know who you are, first of all, and can I talk to Josh!’ and when the owner was talking to me I told him I also don’t know what is happening,” said the TikToker.

However, Ajib has not yet revealed her side of the story with some of her fans saying she is still innocent.

