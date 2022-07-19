Join our Telegram Channel
AK flags Linda Ogutu’s ‘fake’ post on Omanyala, then releases same statement

By Kevin Cheruiyot July 19th, 2022 2 min read

On Monday evening when media personality Linda Ogutu posted a statement from Athletics Kenya (AK) with updates on the controversy surrounding Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala’s participation at the ongoing World Athletics Champions in Oregon, the athletics body quickly flagged it as “fake news”.

And with that Ms Ogutu, who is the Head of the Secretariat of the FKF Transition Committee, became the subject of a sustained onslaught from Kenyans on Twitter for “spreading” a fake statement.

Then on Tuesday afternoon, the same AK, which had flagged Ms Ogutu’s post, released the same statement, the only difference being that unlike Ms Ogutu’s the second statement was signed by AK president Jackson Tuwei.

Both statements have seven points explaining what led to the delayed issuance of a US visa to Omanyala. AK also addresses the question of 32 government officials who are reported to have traveled as delegates ahead of the athletes.

“The allegation that 32 government officials traveled to Oregon without following due procedure is news to Athletics Kenya. To our best of knowledge only three government officials have traveled to Oregon for the 2022 World Athletics Championship,” AK President said.

Reacting to the AK’s statement, Ms Ogutu cheekily demanded an apology from AK and unforgiving Kenyans on Twitter.

