Akombe in then out of the country?

Ms Roselyn Akombe a former commissioner at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in this picture taken on October 13, 2017. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Ms Roselyn Akombe a former commissioner at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in this picture taken on October 13, 2017. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE





Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official Roselyn Akombe has returned to the country.

Akombe made the revelation in tweet, which also appeared to indicate that she was heading to Addis Ababa, having previously been to West and Southern Africa.

“Great to be back home to #Addis after a few weeks in West and Southern Africa – @Sheraton_Addis” she tweeted.

Great to be back home to #Addis after a few weeks in West and Southern Africa – @Sheraton_Addis 📷 courtesy @Njeshk 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/Lgtu4r0qXh — Dr. Roselyn Akombe (@DrRoselynAkombe) September 23, 2022

Also read: Exclusive – Stella Nyanzi reveals when she will go back to Uganda

Akombe fled the country to the United States of America (USA) over claims of death just before the repeat presidential election of 2017.

“You’ll be suicidal to think that nothing will happen to you. I have never felt the kind of fear that I felt in my own country,” Ms Akombe said back then after IT’s Commission Head Chris Msando was killed,,

Additionally, she said that at the time IEBC was under political “siege,” and unable to reach consensus or take any decisions.

Also read: How Wavinya Ndeti is utilizing TikTok to connect with Generation Z

In a statement, Ms Akombe said that she worried on the decision to leave IEBC because the commission could not guarantee a credible election.

However, IEBC said it regretted her decision to quit, while its chairman Wafula Chebukati conceded that he could not guarantee that the repeat polls would be credible.

Results of the 2017 presidential election were nullified by the Supreme Court after Raila Odinga successfully petitioned President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory. The then Chief Justice David Maraga, declared the result “invalid, null and void”.

Also read: Riggy G: DP Gachagua acknowledges his popular nickname