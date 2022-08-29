Akombe not surprised by divisions within IEBC

Ms Roselyn Akombe a former commissioner at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in this picture taken on October 13, 2017. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

A former commissioner at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says the current confusion in the elections body dates back to 2017 when she was part of the team.

Roselyn Akombe, who is based in the USA, made the comments on her Twitter page.

At least now you know how things go down ☹️💔 — Dr. Roselyn Akombe (@DrRoselynAkombe) August 28, 2022

Akombe quit her job and fled to the USA after the 2017 polls were annulled citing fears for her life.

She’s always maintained the 2017 polls were anything but free and fair and singled out the murder of the then ICT manager Chris Msando.

History will record you as a hero of electoral justice. Rest In Peace #ChrisMsando pic.twitter.com/fkk2S2c2cp — Dr. Roselyn Akombe (@DrRoselynAkombe) July 28, 2022

The IEBC is currently divided straight down the middle, with chairman Wafula Chebukati leading a pool of commissioners who maintain the election was free and fair.

Another faction led by vice-chairman Juliana Cherrea insists the elections were manipulated.

Presidential elections have been highly contested in Kenya.

In 2007, the country witnessed chaos leading to the death of 1000 people and hundreds of others displaced following the disputed elections pitting then President Mwai Kibaki (now deceased) and Raila Odinga.

Five years later, the elections were also contested, forcing Odinga, who’d lost, to petition the outcome at the Supreme Court, where he also went on to lose.

Odinga again lost to President Uhuru Kenyatta in the 2017 elections and successfully petitioned the court to nullify the elections.

Odinga snubbed the polls re-run as ordered by the apex court and instead swore himself in as ‘People’s President’ before mending ties with President Kenyatta via a political handshake.

Odinga has again lost to William Ruto in 2022 and moved to court.