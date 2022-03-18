Akorino model Carey Priscilla tattoos baby daddy’s name

Akorino model Pesh enjoying her holiday at the coast with a mysterious man. PHOTO | COURTESY

All in the name of love! Akorino model Carey Priscilla has joined the list of celebrities who have taken drastic measures to prove their love for each other.

In a video she shared with her fans on social media, Priscilla is seen having the name of her baby daddy tattooed on her shoulder.

The model stated that she plans to surprise Benito (her baby daddy) with the ink art during their son’s first birthday celebration.

“Surprising My Husband with His Name tattooed On My Back during Our Son’s First Birthday 😍

I love you babe! Thank you for buying me my dream car,” Carey Priscilla said.

“Because I know he got my back. I love you Benito. King of my heart,” she said.

The couple welcomed their first born child in April last year. Before that, they had kept their relationship a secret until during the last trimester of her pregnancy when she posted pictures of her baby bump.

The photos caused a stir at the time as she opted to wear a revealing attire which is against the strict doctrines of the Akorino religion.