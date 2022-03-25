Akorino model laments social media trolls

Akorino model Pesh enjoying her holiday at the coast with a mysterious man. PHOTO | COURTESY

Makeup artist Carey Priscilla has complained about being trolled on social media for her religion and deeds.

In a published video, the fashionista said her husband and her are so drama free and do not like confrontations with anyone.

“If it was just me involved I would have just kept quiet but now it has started affecting my immediate family. This has to stop. My family cannot be dragged in everything I am doing,” she said.

Benito Muriu, her baby daddy, while defending his lady added her lover was over 18 years and everything she was doing was pertinent to her.

A week ago, the akorino model tattoed her baby daddy’s name on her shoulder a move that caused an online stir.

While celebrating their sons first birthday, Carey had the ink art engraved on her to show her undying love and appreciation to her man.

“Surprising my husband with his name tattooed on my back during our son’s first birthday. I love you babe! Thank you for buy me my dream car.”

“Because I know he got my back. I love you Benito. King of my heart,” she added.

Days before she got tatted, Carey received her dream car as a gift from her man.

While gifting her, Benito said the car would help her navigate everywhere she wanted without his help.

“Anything for my queen coz a good woman is hard to find, and worth more than diamonds,” he added.

These love birds have been gushing each other in praises and gifts while parading their love to their fans.

Carey created an online stir when she posted pictures of her baby bump in a revealing attire something that is against the Akorino doctrines.