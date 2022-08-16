Akorino model Pesh welcomes first child





Popular Akorino model Peris Wanjiku, aka Pesh, and her husband Dan have welcomed their first child. Pesh shared the good news with her fans on social media thanking God for a safe delivery.

“Behold children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruits of the womb are a reward. Our hearts are filled with joy,” Pesh said.

Pesh got married to Dan in 2021 in a private wedding that was attended by close friends and family.

She shot into the limelight after sharing photos of herself modelling in the streets of Nairobi, wearing long pleated skirts with the Akorino head wrap.

Subsequently, she became one of the first young people from the Akorino sect to boldly venture into a field that goes against their conservative doctrines.

Akorino is a religious group that mainly draws its membership among the Agikuyu tribe. The word Mukurino is said to mean one who is the deliverer (Jesus).

In 2019 social media went ablaze after she shared pictures of herself while at the coast in the company of a man. The two were pictured inside a plane and also enjoying a boat ride at the ocean.

The same year she became the recipient of harsh criticism after sharing pictures of herself in a swimsuit. She wore a black knee-length swim jumpsuit that her fans felt was distasteful given her religious background.

Pesh later apologised for posting the photo.

“I would like to apologize to anyone who might have been offended by any images posted on my social media pages. I believe that people can express themselves in very many ways and still have their morals intact,” she said.