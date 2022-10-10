Akorino stunt masters now ask Riggy G for a job





Peter Macharia and Teddy Kimathi, the infamous Akorino twins who rose to fame for claiming to date one woman and getting her pregnant, are now begging Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, alias Riggy G, for a job.

The two were seen holding up a cardboard placard in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) in an unnamed street saying they were tired of chasing clout.

“We need jobs. Tumechoka na kiki. #Ifikie Riggy G (We are tired of chasing clout. # Let this reach Riggy G),” said the twins in photos dating back to October 7.

“We are sorry tulikosea na tumeomba msamaha(We made a mistake and we are begging for forgiveness). We really regret having done what we did kudanganya ati tumeoa dem mmoja na sio ukweli (about lying that we married one girl and it is not true), guilt is hunting us down… WE FEEL LIKE TAKING OUR LIVES, NO NEED TO LIVE,” the twins updated on social media on Monday, October 10, 20222.

A few weeks back, the Akorino twins claimed they were dating teenager Emily Nyaruiru, 18, and neither one knew who the father of her unborn baby was.

The trio faced backlash considering they are part of a highly conservative religion- Akorino- and such was not tolerated. The twins later revealed they had faced rejection by their community after going viral with their claims.

They later asked for forgiveness claiming it had been a clout-chasing stunt to grow their YouTube channel.

“The truth is, the whole thing was a lie, it was all for clout. We were shocked by the pushback and insults we received from netizens. We have money problems and we were looking for a way to make money so I sat down with Peter and we came up with the story but all we received is rejection. Emily is with Peter and they’re expecting a child together. I am the one who was the third wheel but it was all for creating viral YouTube content.” said Teddy.

As they continued trending, they once again emerged, receiving deliverance and restoration prayers from a man of cloth who called on people to not harshly judge the twins.

“They are sorry for what they did. Mentorship is like nursing and you must be willing to give the care with love. We are called for this generation and we must be willing to embrace them, guide them and mentor them. I believe they had a good idea but the wrong approach. We will walk with them and see them launch that idea. Love wins. Let’s pray for them and accept their public apology. We are called to reconcile men. Love wins,” said Pastor T after the prayers.

