Akothee announces grand plans to launch school for less fortunate





Kenyan singer Akothee has announced plans to open a new school for the less fortunate. Akothee shared the news on Instagram with details of the planned ground-breaking ceremony for Akothee Foundation Academy.

Akothee revealed that she is venturing into the project out of the conviction that in every child in the society should be able to access free education.

“Akothee Foundation Academy on board. If I speak it, I do it. This is the major dream causing me sleepless nights. Groundbreaking 10th January 2023,” Akothee said.

She also showcased the school’s proposed flag, motto, uniform and the outlook.

Last year, the artiste, who is known for her philanthropic initiatives, said she had donated seven acres of land to the school.

The mother of five is also very passionate about education, having enrolled for her undergraduate degree.

Her academic journey has however had its fair share of challenges as she recounted earlier in the year.

“The things I am struggling with at menopause When I was supposed to be in school, I decided to be a wife. Now, instead of being a wife, I am in school at old age… Waking up at 4.30 am has become a norm. Huu mwaka ni wangu,” she said back then.