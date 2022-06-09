Akothee breakups with Nelly Oaks, deletes all his photos





Kenyan singer Akothee and her boyfriend Nelly Oaks have parted ways. The musician and her manager-cum-boyfriend dropped the first hint of trouble in paradise by unfollowing each other on social media.

Not done, Akothee went as far as deleting all photos she took with Nelly when they were still together. The two had become one of the most-loved celebrity couples and they were known to often sing praises of each other on social media.

Following the breakup, the self-proclaimed president of single mothers has stated that she is currently focused on promoting her newly-launched book and album, adding that she is not ready for any commitment.

“I have walked out of other relationships with different ups & downs, so this last one shouldn’t be a shock or a surprise. It’s just a personal decision, I need time to concentrate on my new found happiness with less destruction, I need to work on myself and my career, I am not ready for any commitment,” Akothee said.

The singer added that she will not be responding to any questions on the matter out of respect for the other party.

“Questions or answers to what transpired just didn’t want to hurt anyone. But sorry it is what it is. Me and Mr N have a family relationship back in Rongo. For that matter let’s respect family and keep family respect, he is not someone I just picked on the streets. So for that matter wishing all of you the best of life,” she said.

But some of her fans are not buying it, amid speculation that the couple may just be pulling a publicity stunt to sell her latest projects. However, neither is yet to reveal what really led to the breakup.