Akothee calls out Size 8 and other stars who missed her grand wedding





Madam Boss aka Akothee, has called out celebrities she invited to her wedding who failed to turn up.

The mother of five is settling down as a wife to her Swiss husband Denis Schweizer aka Omosh.

Their wedding took place two weeks ago on her 40th birthday. Numerous celebrities shared photos and videos of the event.

Also read: Akothee to her hubby: Don’t dare cheat on me!

The wedding was attended by top politicians, businessmen, media personalities, influencers and others.

In a live session Sunday 23, 2023, Akothee addressed several things as she unwrapped the gifts she received from her lavish wedding.

She started off by showing off a 55-inch television set she received from her children, saying it was a great gift as she had been without one for a long time.

Akothee also set the record straight about her husband’s business. She said Dennis is a farmer and he focuses more on food importation.

“We farm in Holland and this is also to remind you that rich people are farmers,” Akothee said.

Akothee slammed some of the celebrities who failed to attend her wedding.

According to Akothee, it was wrong because they had already accepted the invitation for the arrangement only to call on the wedding day and say they would not be there.

Also read: Akothee reveals why some family members were absent at her wedding

She made it clear that if anyone ever plans to miss her event or a wedding they have already confirmed, they should send the equivalent of one person’s money.

“This wedding was not worth two shillings for you to call me all the time, you want an invitation.

When you get the invitation you see the gift list and then you just don’t turn up and then you send an apology. Your seat was not covered, and the food was not eaten. When I see some people explain themselves. I reserve my comment…” Akothee said.

Some notable media personalities who missed the wedding were Akothee’s close friend Willis Raburu, The Mathenges (Nameless and Wahu), and The Murayas (DJ Mo and Size 8 Reborn).

Most of them took to their social media platforms to explain why they did not attend.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, Citizen TV journalist Willis Raburu said he apologised to the bride to let her know he was otherwise engaged.

DJ Mo clarified that they were also invited but had other engagements.

“We were not there. We came back very late,” said DJ Mo.

Wahu could not make it to the wedding because her young baby was unwell.

In the live session, Akothee also promised her husband that she would be a faithful wife.

“You can find me at fault, but you won’t find me cheating. I date one man at a time. I don’t even allow flirting when I’m dating,” she affirmed.

Also read: Zari re-ignites her beef with ‘Madam Boss’ Akothee after wedding