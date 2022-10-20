Akothee: Dear Peninah Malonza, consultant me on tourism growth





Kenyan self-proclaimed President of Single mothers Esther Akoth aka Akothee, has called upon the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage, Peninah Malonza, to consult her in a bid to rebuild the industry that was hit hard by the pandemic.

The mother of five said that she watched the vetting processes and could help answer 90 percent of the questions about reviving the tourism sector.

“I have been in the tourism industry since 2009, and I can tell you that we are losing tourists and investors to various destinations, including our neighboring countries.

As a frequent traveler, both international and domestic, I can attest that the Kenyan tourism sector needs a complete overhaul before we even talk of marketing Kenya as a holiday destination and making Kenya’s Tourism sector great again,” said Akothee.

She suggests that the Minister of Tourism should repackage and present Kenya to the world.

“Once the government is done with the vetting, and the offices are settled, invite Esther Akoth Kokeyo to do a presentation.

I have a proposal on how we can make Kenya’s Tourism Great Again. A lot of English and papers will not save the economy, invite me as a consultant and see a great change,” added Akothee.

She said sitting in offices will not change the narrative, saying the leader appointed to the office must do something.

“This area touched my heart and affected my financial status directly. I am a direct beneficiary of tourism; this is my bread and butter, its tourism that has made Akothee Great.

All my investments result from a humble beginning as a taxi driver, to a tour guide, and to open an Agency,” said Akothee.

The Kenyan singer said that she has managed to create employment and educate her children through tourism.

She noted that her degree papers would be ready by December.

“I am finishing my Bachelor’s degree in Business management BBM in Mount Kenya University (MKU).

I have been in school for over 10 years pursuing this same course, but I am experienced and very practical. I am driven by results and not reasons,” noted Akothee.

