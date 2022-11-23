Akothee dishes out free life lessons to fan who ‘insulted’ her





Singer Esther Akoth aka Akothee has taken her time to lecturer one of her followers on the importance of humility and being respectful to others.

In a long post on her social media accounts, the mother of five went as fa as asking the fan, whom she referred to a ‘my daughter’, to unfollow her.

From the post it seems the girl who Akothee shared her picture might have insulted her because of the many relationships she has had.

“You are young, beautiful and ambitious from your beautiful eyes, what I don’t understand is the bitterness in you,” Akothee wrote.

Also read: Mejja – I’m not the best daddy, but I’m better than my late deadbeat dad

“It has never been my plan to dump one relationship to other, it was never my plan to raise children in a broken families, life served me lemon I made lemonade out of it and right now, I am just drinking my lemon tea and I am very fine with it,” the singer wrote.

The self-proclaimed president of single women advised the girl to be humble as life has a way of humbling people.

“You don’t know how many beds you will have to warm before you settle not even on the right one, but from trying to drug the Mr wrong to the right, kuwa mpole. Leave social media and look for a job. Things on this page will take you 40 years to achieve, success is a gradual process not for the faint hearted. Save this post and read it again 10 years from now, don’t blame me, blame your mother,” Akothee said.

Also read: Femi One’s eventful journey to becoming Africa’s best female rapper

“I used to laugh at my aunties when they said they were 40 years old, I thought they were very old, now I am 41, I went and said sorry to them. Chunga,” she went on.

Akothee further blamed the girl’s mother for poor parenting.

“…well from the look of the panorama behind you and that carpet down there I can for sure tell, your rent is less than 5k if at all that is your house and not your aunties or boyfriend’s house, because for sure I don’t think you have a mother, and if she is alive, I blame her for zero parenting. You won’t find my children throwing insults to people (sic) they have never met, you don’t find them all over celebrities walls hauling insults, listen you are not poor, your have a poor mentality,” the singer said.

Also read: Liz Jackson – Why I took CS Alfred Mutua’s phone number