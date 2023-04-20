Akothee fires back at Miguna for his ‘prenup’ remark about her wedding





Singer cum entrepreneur Esther Akoth alias Akothee has fired back at Miguna Miguna for his remark that her wedding to Dennis ‘Omosh’ Schweizer is a red flag.

Miguna, a controversial political analyst, argued that the fact that nothing much was known about Akothee’s new lover, she should consider that as a red flag.

In response, Akothee shot back saying, “Someone tell Miguna Miguna this is not politics and he should tell me his net worth before he attacks my husband. Inclusivity deficiency.”

After Akothee’s grand wedding, many looked for Omosh’s profile online and since he has little activity going on, many assumed Akothee was funding her.

For instance, @FmuliKE tweeted, “I have been looking all over for information about Akothee’s husband Denis Schweizer. There is nothing to be found. No education, no family, and no online footprints. Just a ‘mysterious’ guy now serving as the chairman of Akothee Foundation.”

In response, Miguna said, “A bright red flag. I hope she has a prenup and a will. Wishing her well.”

Akothee said I do to Mr Omosh on Monday, April 10, 2023, on her birthdate.

She defied the odds and slammed critics claiming she was clout chasing and could not get married.

Further, she had the last laugh, especially from people who judged and spewed mud at her for having too many ‘husbands.’

Akothee sarcastically shot back, “My husband gives men sleepless nights. I can’t marry a nobody, if I could I would have done it a long time ago. I am hot and sexy, that is why I attract the likes of Omosh. I can’t marry for wealth, I have my own, if wealth was an issue I have turned down three proposals from not just rich but a billionaire.”

She continued, “A woman like me is very hard to find. I married my prince charming. I know his value, his family, and his wealth. He has all the qualities I was looking for in a man.

Her lavish wedding at the Windsor Golf Club was eventful, with the who and who in Kenya attending.

Akothee’s nuptials became the talk of the town, with her trending for quite some days on social media platforms.

Guests who attended the ceremony had a lot to share from photos to narrations.

Additionally, Akothee, currently sitting for her Bachelor’s examinations, shared that she would still have another grand wedding in Switzerland in Omosh’s country.

