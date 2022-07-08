Akothee: I want a sixth child through artificial insemination





Award-winning songstress Akothee has said she is planning to undergo an artificial insemination in France. In a social media post, the mother of five said that her love for children makes her want to have one more child before she hits menopause.

“I have something for kids. I miss something and I don’t want to get pregnant at 45. I will be going for artificial insemination here in France,” she said.

Akothee, who recently broke up with her boyfriend Nelly Oaks, said that she would be going for Artificial insemination because, “It looks like a partner won’t be possible soon.”

She also said for her sixth child, she wants a baby of her own with no drama.

“When you see me pregnant, don’t be shocked or ask me who the father is. Do what you want to do in this life, it’ s your life,” said the 39-year-old mother of three daughters and two sons.

She conceived her three daughters, Vesha Shalian Okello, Celine Dion Okello and Prudence Apundo, from her first marriage and her two sons, Oyoo and Ojwang, from two different relationships.

Akothee has previously recounted how she met the man father of the first off her two boys, way back when she used to be a taxi driver in Mombasa. Her Swiss soul mate later ditched her while they were living abroad and she was forced to come back to the country. She said the man offered her a Sh1 million for child upkeep.

Akothee also dated a French national with whom she got her fifth child.