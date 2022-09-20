Akothee: I’m now ready to become a submissive wife





Singer Esther Akoth aka Akothee has revealed that she is ready to settle and be a submissive wife, a month after she shared marriage lessons she picked from Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o’s wife.

In a post on her Instagram account, the self-proclaimed president of single mothers said, “I didn’t know my village could become a paradise. The king was missing in action. I can now say my life is complete and ready to settle, ready to be a wife, a submissive one. Join us in making it to till death do us.”

Last month, she hinted that she was looking forward to her next marriage as she took ‘marriage lessons’ from Kisumu First Lady Dorothy Nyong’o.

“I am learning. And in my next marriage, I look up to the couple. When I grow up, I want to be loving, patient and humble like my mentor Mama Lupita,” she said.

Over the weekend, the Kula Ngoma na Mama Oyoo hit maker said that she was no longer single. She made the announcement in a video in which she was seen frolicking on the sand at a beach in Mombasa with her supposed new bae.

“Sawa basi, It’s yeeeeeeeeees Someone tell my mum atoke tuu church aende home (tell her to stop praying in church and go home). I went for a lunch date in Mombasa shortly.”

Akothee’s new relationship comes months after her breakup with her ex-lover cum manager Nelly Oaks. This was after netizens realized that their past photos were deleted from her Instagram account.

The businesswoman sought to clarify that she was solely focused on promoting her newly launched book and album, and not in any position for relationship commitments.

She went on to state that she has walked out of other relationships and the breakup should not be a shocker to her fans and followers adding that she would not go into details of what transpired because of the respect she had for him.

