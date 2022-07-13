Akothee: No one shares struggles on social media





Singer Esther Akoth has advised her fans to stop comparing themselves with celebrities.

The musician, known as Akothee in entertainment circles, adds that fame doesnt guarantee much.

“You may never earn a penny for being famous,” she explained.

“People are just famous for being famous with zero investments and earnings. Think.”

The Kula Ngoma and Mama Oyoo hitmaker also posted her previous photos on Instagram in a bid to illustrate her life journey.

“She has been building her empire since she was 14,” claimed the singer.

“Before you hate your hustle, appreciate yourself for doing well. Social media is a scam, be careful about what you consume before you commit suicide for things that don’t even exist.”

The singer also says no one shares her struggles on social media.

“No one shows their struggle, everyone wants to look like success itself. Be careful of whom you follow, do they motivate, inspire you, or do they choke you with lies and make you feel like you are not living?”

The mother of five is considered one of the most successful entertainers in the country.